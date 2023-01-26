Attorney: Crawford County resident's Capitol riot case may head to trial

Jan. 26—Whether the case of a Crawford County suspect in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol goes to trial in federal court remains unclear, though his defense attorney expects it to happen.

"I'll be candid — I think this case is headed for trial," Elizabeth Mullin, an assistant federal public defender, told Judge Rudolph Contreras of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Mullin's comment came during a telephone status conference of the case of Jeremy Vorous of Venango. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Wednesday's conference.

In March 2021, Vorous, 45, was indicted on a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding; two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two misdemeanor counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the 12-page affidavit filed in the case by the FBI, Vorous gained entry inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The affidavit states "Vorous said that he absolutely did not participate in the rioting or take anything."

However, alleged new video evidence against Vorous surfaced during the investigation of a different riot case. The video, of the Capitol's lower West Terrace, shows Vorous taking an active role in the riot, according to James Peterson, an assistant U.S. attorney.

"It shows him (Vorous) shoving a barricade into officers," Peterson said Wednesday. "He's breaching it, pushing a barricade into the officers."

Peterson told Judge Contreras that discovery in the Vorous case remains ongoing and additional evidence has been and is being turned over to the defense.

The possibility of a potential superseding federal indictment against Vorous — adding additional charges — has been discussed as well, according to Peterson.

Discussions about a possible plea in light of a potential superseding indictment have been held, "but it's fruitless at this stage," he added.

Mullin did ask the court for another extension of time in the case so she could continue to review evidence with Vorous.

Contreras set March 16 as the date for the next status conference.

Vorous remains free on his own recognizance.

