Attorney’s demand arrest in jail detainee beating

STORY: China reported 23,276 new COVID-19 infections on November 16, of which 2,388 were symptomatic and 20,888 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 20,199 new cases a day earlier."In fact, there is not much impact. Just last week, there were temporary closures in several neighborhoods near our district, and even in ours. However, generally the actions of the local community committees and the government are very timely, so overall there is nothing to worry about," 30-year-old Wang told Reuters. On November 11, the National Health Commission updated its COVID rules in the most significant easing of curbs to date, describing the changes as an "optimisation" of its measures to soften the impact on people's lives.