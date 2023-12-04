Attorney: Derek Chauvin released from hospital after stabbing

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said.

TUSCON, AZ (FOX 9) - An attorney for imprisoned former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says Chauvin has been released from the hospital after being stabbed last month.

Chauvin, who is serving time for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed 22 times by another inmate at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona on November 24.

According to charges released this past Friday, Chauvin was stabbed by fellow inmate John Turscak, who used an improvised knife.

In an update on Sunday, after speaking with Chauvin's family, attorney Gregory Erickson says Chauvin's condition has improved and he has been moved out of the trauma care unit at a Tucson hospital and back into prison custody for further care.

Erickson says he has struggled to get updates on his client's condition from prison officials and adds that Chauvin's family has continued concerns about his safety behind bars.

"His family is very concerned about the facility’s capacity to protect Derek from further harm," writes Erickson. "They remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place."

Chauvin is serving time in a federal facility after being convicted of murder in state court and taking a plea deal for federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights. He was sentenced to 21 years of prison time in the federal case and 22.5 years in the state case.