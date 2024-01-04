Attorney Derrick W. Lefler announces campaign for Judge in 9th Circuit Court

Jan. 4—PRINCETON — Derrick W. Lefler, a Mercer County attorney, announced Wednesday that he will run for Circuit Court Judge in the 9th Circuit, the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Derek Swope on Dec. 31, 2023.

"During my 32 years of practice in Mercer County we have been blessed with judges of superior quality, who have served the bar and our communities well," Lefler said. "If elected, it is my pledge to continue that proud tradition."

Lefler said that he has practiced law in Mercer County and throughout southern West Virginia for more than 32 years. He has represented people in state and federal courts, in a multitude of cases involving civil and criminal matters, domestic relations and in assisting disabled workers seeking Social Security disability benefits.

"As a small-town lawyer, I have had the opportunity to work on cases involving nearly every area of the law," Lefler said. "It's unlikely there would be any case that might come before the court with which I have not had some level of experience."

After passing the West Virginia bar exam in 1991, Lefler worked for, then partnered with, Michael F. Gibson for many years. In August 2015, he opened Lefler Law Offices, located at 1607 Honaker Avenue in Princeton.

Lefler is the son of Ward Lefler and Judith Sandoval Joyce. He is a 1984 graduate of Princeton Senior High School. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1988, and the University of Alabama College of Law in 1991, where he was a member of the Bench and Bar Legal Honor Society and the Farah Law Society.

He has served on the Board of Governors for the West Virginia State Bar. He currently serves on the West Virginia State Bar Grievance Committee, which mediates disputes between clients and their lawyers. He has previously served on the state bar's committee on Legal Services for the Poor, and as chair of the committee to review judicial election advertising.

Lefler also serves as the chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Princeton. He also served as a Mental Hygiene Commissioner in Mercer County, and has volunteered as a judge for the Mercer County Teen Court program. He was named the Mercer County Legal Aid pro bono lawyer of the year in 2003.

"It would be my great honor to serve our citizens as a circuit court judge. In addition to my extensive experience as a lawyer, I believe I will bring a strong sense of fairness and integrity to the bench," Lefler said. "Every citizen deserves fair representation in our court system. As judge, I will bring to the position fairness, impartiality, and equal justice for all."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

