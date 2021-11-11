Attorney drops pants at Pittsburgh court metal detector, gets arrested

These were not “legal briefs.”

A Pittsburgh attorney dropped his pants Wednesday afternoon in a court building, police said.

Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Pollock was trying to get through a metal detector to get to a courtroom in family court, but kept setting off the metal detector, police said. He tried to tell guards it was his pants, but they weren’t having it.

After a “heated discussion,” Pollock gave up, dropped his drawers and put them in a bin. “At this point, Pollock was standing in the middle of the Family Division Rotunda wearing only his shirt and underwear,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrived and detained Pollock for a brief time before releasing him.

Police helpfully reminded people that “visible underwear is not part of the dress code” in the courthouse.