Attorney Edd K. Wright found guilty of charges he stole from three estates

NEW PHILADELPHIA — An attorney is scheduled to be sentenced May 3 for stealing $394,266 from the estates of three clients.

Edd K. Wright, 82, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to two counts of aggravated theft and one count of theft. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest found him guilty.

Defense attorney David Hipp said all the money has been repaid.

One aggravated theft charge said Wright took $228,437 in proceeds from the estate of a man between March 1, 2018 and April 30, 2021.

The second aggravated theft charge said he took $164,000 in proceeds from another man's estate between June 1, 2012 and July 31, 2021.

The theft charge said the defendant took $1,829 from the proceeds of a woman's estate between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett is serving as special prosecutor on the case,

Wright formerly had a law office at 134 Fourth St. NW.

