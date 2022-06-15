Attorney: Evansville police misidentified teen in attempted murder case; charges dropped

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police accused an Evansville teenager of opening fire on officers in May, but prosecutors dismissed the case against him Wednesday after police allegedly misidentified the shooter.

Denali Thomas, 17, was facing one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.

The charge stemmed from a May 22 incident that occurred outside the Corner Pocket Bar on North Fulton Avenue. According to the EPD police report, two off-duty officers providing security at the bar heard bursts of gunfire just after 2 a.m. and began to investigate.

When police approached a group of people outside the bar, a suspect clothed in a "dark, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up over his head and tied tightly around his face" allegedly fired another round of shots.

Police gave chase, and the two officers said the suspect turned and opened fire, according to the police report. Police returned fire, but no one was injured.

Following the gunfight, officers lost sight of the suspect before spotting who they thought was the shooter on North Fourth Avenue — that's when they arrested Thomas.

Police recovered a firearm on Florence Street near where the chase had occurred, according to the report. But, Thomas was apprehended near Evansville Self Storage LLC, about 300 feet from Florence Street.

Regarding Thomas' identification as the shooter, the police report simply states that following Thomas' apprehension, "it was then confirmed that [Thomas] was the same male that fired at (Officer) Hollins."

Thomas' attorney, Barry Blackard, said security camera footage showed Thomas was not the shooter and led to the charge against him being dropped.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office could not immediately confirm Blackard's account.

EPD did not comment on the dropped charges or alleged misidentification of Thomas prior to publication of this article, but did schedule a news conference for 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if police have reopened the investigation into the May 22 shooting.

"Denali was always adamant about his innocence, so I'm relieved that has now been confirmed, and he can move on with the rest of his life," Blackard said. "It's unfortunate on many levels that an innocent young man was not only accused of such a serious offense, but held in custody for several weeks for a crime that he didn't commit."

