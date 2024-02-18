Attorney: Evidence 'woefully short' in case of man charged in fatal MSU frat hazing

EAST LANSING — Nearly two and a half years after a Michigan State University student died during a fraternity party, nine people face criminal charges and more than a dozen have been sued in civil court.

On Thursday, in a courtroom about a mile from were Phat Nguyen died, the three other members of his Pi Alpha Phi pledge class testified for hours about the pledge process, the "crossover" party after which they had to be taken to the hospital for alcohol poisoning and whether they were forced to drink excessively that night.

When testimony ended — completing a preliminary hearing that started in January — the prosecution asked District Court Judge Molly Greenwalt to send the case against 24-year-old Ethan Cao to Circuit Court for trial.

Cao faces three misdemeanor charges for hazing, but the most serious charge, and the reason for the extensive testimony, is hazing resulting in death. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

All nine of the defendants in Ingham County charged in connection with Nguyen's death face the hazing resulting in death charge. Those are likely the first criminal cases in state history to include that charge.

As of Feb. 5, the State Court Administrative Office said its data that goes back decades shows only nine cases involving the hazing resulting in death charge.

Edwar Zeineh, Cao's Lansing-based defense attorney, made clear from the opening moments of the preliminary hearing that he'd be challenging not only whether his client was culpable, but whether the felony charge was constitutional.

As Thursday's hearing headed toward its conclusion, Greenwalt gave her first indication that Zenieh's strategy might have worked. Instead of ruling on whether prosecutors had met their burden of proof to advance the case toward trial, she ordered both sides to file written arguments on a number of issues.

Judge Molly Greenwalt addresses attorneys, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in her 54B District courtroom in East Lansing.

She gave Zeineh three weeks to detail his argument as to why the statute is unconstitutional, which will be followed by a response from Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane's office.

And Greenwalt gave prosecutors a deadline to explain their theory about exactly how Cao caused Nguyen's death, to which Zeineh will then respond.

One person is awaiting trial in connection with death of Nguyen, who was a 21-year-old junior. Any resolution to Cao's case, or the prosecutions facing seven others, won't arrive soon.

Is the charge constitutional?

The statute in question went into effect in 2004.

The year before, Northville middle school student Garret Drogosch broke a leg and suffered other injuries when he was forced to participate in "eighth-grade hit day," an annual tradition held on the last day of football practice.

The fiscal analysis of the bill cited research on the number of elementary, high school and college athletes who faced hazing. It also detailed a number of hazing incidents around the country, including a University of Michigan chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity that had been kicked off campus.

In that incident, a pledge suffered kidney failure from a hazing incident that included being deprived of food and water and being forced to exercise.

But until Nguyen's death, state prosecutors don't appear to have ever used the statute's most serious provision: the hazing causing death charge.

Zeineh made that point early in the first day of the preliminary hearing, explaining to Greenwalt why he intended to object as often as he did, and why he needed to do so. The statute had never been tested before, he said, and it needed to be.

He told Greenwalt the statute violated the First Amendment because it included references to specific types of groups or associations — fraternities, sports teams, etc. — that would violate protection of free association.

The charge is also overly broad and vague, Zeineh argued, which opened the door to creative prosecutions that stretch its use to fit a theory to a crime.

Zeineh said the prosecution's case against Cao came down to him saying in a text message that he would buy alcohol for the party, and that he attended the party and cheered on at least one pledge when he took a shot of alcohol.

Zeineh said those three scenarios are common in a college town.

The prosecution's circumstantial case

Assistant Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Rolph portrayed the frat party and Cao's role much differently.

Much of her presentation to Greenwalt on Thursday included cellphone video from people at that party in November 2021. The videos showed the different stages of the party, which included the pledges taking five shots of liquor in rapid succession. Two testified that their memories of the night ended almost immediately after.

Assistant prosecutor Kristin Rolph argues Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Judge Molly Hennessey's 54B District courtroom in East Lansing..

Rolph also pressed Nguyen's fellow pledges to explain the party's goal. The "crossover party," as it was called, was to mark the end of the pledging and to celebrate them crossing over to fraternity membership, they testified.

"The crossover party was put on by (the frat)," she told Greenwalt. "The point of that crossover party, which certain witnesses were more forthcoming, I think, in the true attention of that, but the point of the crossover party was to get these pledges blackout (drunk). That was the point."

Throughout her questioning and argument to Greenwalt, Rolph emphasized the excessive drinking at the party, bruising on the surviving pledges and the markers used to write on them after they'd passed out. A police witness testified about the "putrid" and "disgusting" conditions in the basement where paramedics found Nguyen and the other pledges.

Many of the videos showed the pledges being "scrolled" by fraternity members and other people at the party. "Scrolling," as the former pledges told the court, was when someone directed them to drink, or someone would pour liquor into their mouth.

The three former pledges who testified gave mixed answers on whether they had a choice to accept one of these drinks. All said it was at least implied that they could say no, but also indicted doing so would disappoint or anger fraternity members.

Rolph also presented evidence that Cao held a formal role with the pledges in the process, and was involved in planning the party.

But Zeineh told Greenwalt that prosecutors had fallen "woefully short" of meeting their burden of proof even at this stage of the case.

At trial, prosecutors need to prove someone is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. At the preliminary hearing phase, however, they only need to prove that it's more likely than not that someone is guilty.

To illustrate his point, Zeineh told Greenwalt she'd been given no evidence that Cao actually bought alcohol for the party. Rolph presented group text messages leading up to the party in which Cao said he would buy alcohol.

"They have a whole police force they could send out to go find a credit card statement or some transaction where he purchased the alcohol," Zeineh said. "They didn't present that proof. That's not what you have. You have text messages where you're stuck guessing and assuming he did it."

MSU suspended the fraternity's charter for at least 10 years, while Pi Alpha Phi's National Board closed the chapter.

Appeals could follow judge's ruling

Rolph admitted to Greenwalt that the case presented to her was mostly circumstantial.

"Do I have a video of this defendant scrolling these pledges? No, I don't," she said. "But that doesn't mean he didn't do it."

Rolph contended she'd done enough at this stage of the case.

Greenwalt will make that ruling in the next month, after which appeals could follow.

And even if that doesn't happen, prosecutors might have a more difficult time with the next seven preliminary hearings connected to Nguyen 's death.

In the gallery for Thursday's hearing were about a dozen attorneys. They included Dewane and at least one attorney for the defendants recently charged.

Those seven are set for preliminary hearings in March. Back in Greenwalt's courtroom.

