Attorney: Ex-Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols, awaiting sentencing, diagnosed with dementia

Phil Nichols congratulates Dennis Tyler after Tyler succeeded Nichols as Delaware County's Democratic Party chairman on Jan. 9, 1999.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A defense attorney for Phil Nichols says the former Delaware County Democratic Party chairman has been diagnosed with dementia.

That news — delivered in a motion filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — comes nearly three months after Nichols signed an agreement to plead guilty to a felony charge stemming from a federal investigation of corruption in Muncie city government.

A sentencing hearing for the 75-year-old Nichols — set to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — has not yet been scheduled.

Documents filed in the cases of co-defendants have described Nichols as the mastermind of a conspiracy to solicit bribes from contractors who hoped to win contracts from the Muncie Sanitary District.

At a May 5 hearing that saw ex-MSD administrator Nikki Grigsby sentenced to a year in federal prison for her role in the bid-rigging scheme, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston called Nichols a "defacto puppeteer."

In Wednesday's motion, defense attorney Brent Westerfield asked for additional time to file objections to a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by a probation officer.

"Mr. Nichols recently underwent a neuropsychological evaluation," Westerfield wrote. "The results of the testing indicate that Mr. Nichols suffers from dementia which may impact his mental competency to proceed."

The Indianapolis attorney asked for time "to investigate and research possible implications" of his client's diagnosis.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II gave Westerfield until July 5 to formally respond to the pre-sentence investigation.

However, computerized court records did not indicate Sweeney had responded to another request from Westerfield, asking that the motion referring to the dementia diagnosis be sealed to block public access to "information that is personal and private."

The bribery conspiracy involving MSD contracts — known by some participants as "The Program" — began in March 2015 and continued until October 2018, federal prosecutors said.

Former Muncie police officer Jess Neal in February was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he admitted facilitating payment of a bribe — in the form of a cash-filled envelope — to Nichols so Neal's friend, contractor Tony Franklin, could be awarded MSD demolition contracts.

Franklin also has pleaded guilty— like his co-defendants, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — and will be sentenced in September.

A fifth co-defendant, ex-sanitary district official Tracy Barton, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on June 24.

A federal investigation of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the MSD began in 2014, and ran through at least 2020. It also resulted in other arrests not directly linked to "The Program" bid-rigging scheme.

Those defendants included Tyler, last November sentenced to a year in prison after he admitted accepting $5,000 that came from a contractor.

The 79-year-old former mayor is now incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, with a scheduled release date in October.

Nichols — who played no formal role in the Tyler administration — and the ex-mayor are longtime friends and fellow retired firefighters.

In January 2019, Craig Nichols, the son of the former Democratic Party boss, received a two-year prison term for crimes — wire fraud and money laundering — committed while he was serving as Tyler's building commissioner.

Phil Nichols, a former member of Muncie City Council, was the local Democratic Party chairman for a decade beginning in 1989. However, he remained active in party politics for at least two decades after leaving the chairmanship.

