Attorney for ex-Macomb prosecutor: "Conversations" about possible resolution in embezzlement case

An attorney for ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said there have been some conversations about a potential resolution in the state case against Smith, who is accused of embezzling money from drug and forfeiture funds in his former office.

"It is ongoing. I think it is meaningful at this time," John Dakmak, Smith's attorney, told Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant during a pretrial Wednesday.

Grant was assigned the case after all of the Macomb County circuit judges recused themselves.

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith walks outside the United States District Court in Detroit on Feb. 16, 2022. Smith was sentenced for stealing money from his campaign fund.

Dakmak said he did not want to get into details and asked for another pretrial in the next two to three weeks.

No court date has been set in the case or that of co-defendant Derek Miller, Smith's former chief of operations. Last month, Assistant Michigan Attorney General Michael Frezza told Grant his office had some preliminary discussions with Miller's attorney.

Smith is facing 10 counts in the embezzlement case and Miller is facing two charges.

Smith, 55, is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the funds for personal and unauthorized expenses, including a security system at his Macomb Township home, donations to churches and gifts for employees.

Two others snared in the probe have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

(L to R) Former assistant prosecutor Derek Miller listens to his attorney Steve Fishman during the preliminary exam of former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith and himself in front of visiting judge Cynthia Arvant inside 41B District Court in Clinton Township on July 9, 2021.

Miller's attorney, Steve Fishman, filed a motion to quash. Fishman and Frezza argued the motion Wednesday.

Grant said she would not make a ruling Wednesday and requested more information.

"We have all kinds of evidence to show Mr. Miller had no criminal intent whatsoever," Fishman said, including testimony from witnesses who worked in the county prosecutor's office and testified "under oath after immunity from the (state) prosecutor."

Prosecutors allege Miller suggested changing the Employer Identification Numbers (EIN) on the accounts.

Frezza said Miller, a former county treasurer, said Smith agreed, and Miller went to the bank with Smith's former administrative secretary "and does that." He said Miller refused to change the numbers back. Frezza said changing the numbers impeded the county treasurer's ability to identify and locate the accounts.

Last month, Grant froze a nearly $6,900-a-month pension Smith has been receiving since 2020, per a request from the Michigan Attorney General's Office. The order freezes any retirement benefit associated with or payable by the Macomb County Employees Retirement System (MCERS) for Smith or Miller.

Smith resigned March 30, 2020, less than a week after he was charged in the embezzlement probe. Miller resigned in February.

The Attorney General's Office said Smith had been collecting a pension or benefit from MCERS, including for the time after 2012 when it alleges the embezzlement began. Smith was collecting $6,897 per month and also had already received $116,134 in an annuity cash payout from the retirement system.

Smith was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in an unrelated case in which he was accused of stealing money from his campaign fund in a kickback scheme that operated while he was prosecutor.

He is to report within 90 days of his Feb. 16 sentencing. Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in federal court in January 2021 after being accused of stealing just under $75,000 from his campaign fund from 2012 to 2019.

