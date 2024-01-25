Attorney for ex-Matanzas student in viral video attack requests sentencing delay

The attorney for Brendan Depa, the ex-Matanzas High School student accused of brutally beating a teacher’s aide, has asked that his sentencing scheduled for Wednesday be delayed.

Depa entered the open plea on the charge of aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, 2023, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral and drew international attention.

Depa, 18, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond.

In this file photo, Brendan Depa appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Depa is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Depa’s defense attorney, Kurt Teifke, wrote in a motion filed Jan. 19 that he needs more time to prepare mitigation.

“The experts anticipated to be used here have each been unavailable since last month and remain unavailable through mid-March at the earliest due to their prior commitments to other attorneys litigating death-penalty matters,” Teifke wrote.

Teifke wrote that he does not expect prosecutors to oppose delaying sentencing because the prosecution's expert has also been “involved with litigation and has yet to conduct an evaluation and/or prepare a report.”

The motion does not state how much more time Teifke is requesting.

Perkins has yet to rule on the request.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Brendan Depa's attorney seeks sentencing delay in viral video attack