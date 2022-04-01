Attorney for ex-Speaker Michael Madigan says ‘millions and millions’ of documents to be reviewed over next few months

An attorney for former House Speaker Michael Madigan said Friday his team will need to review “millions and millions” of documents over the next several months before deciding on any pretrial motions to be filed in the bombshell racketeering case.

The comment came during a brief status hearing before U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, the first since Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, were charged in an indictment with a yearslong corruption scheme that allegedly leveraged Madigan’s elected office and political power for personal gain.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu told the judge his office had already turned over a “quite voluminous” batch of discovery materials to the defense, and that another large production would be made by the end of the month.

Madigan’s lead attorney, Sheldon Zenner, said the amount of material would likely keep his team busy for months and that extra time to decide on a motions schedule would be warranted.

Blakey agreed, setting the next status hearing for Aug. 2. Madigan’s appearance was waived for that hearing, as it was for Friday’s proceedings.

Madigan, 79, and McClain, 74, were charged last month in a 22-count indictment alleging they conspired to participate an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019, including a plot to steer payments from Commonwealth Edison to member of Madigan’s vast political operation in exchange for the speaker’s help with legislation in Springfield.

The indictment also accused Madigan of illegally soliciting business for his private property tax law firm during discussions to turn a state-owned parcel of land in Chinatown into a commercial development.

Though the land deal never was consummated, it’s been a source of continued interest for federal investigators, who in 2020 subpoenaed Madigan’s office for records and communications he’d had with key players.

Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to criminalize legal political actions such as job recommendations in a quest to bring down the once-powerful speaker.

Story continues

McClain, a former state legislator and lobbyist, is also facing separate charges stemming from the alleged ComEd scheme. That case is set for trial in September.

Michael Madigan, ComEd and corruption: Timeline of how the investigation unfolded »

The long-awaited charges punctuated a stunning downfall for Madigan, the longest serving leader of any legislative chamber in the nation who held an ironclad grip on the state legislature as well as the Democratic Party and its political spoils. He was dethroned as speaker in early 2021 as the investigation swirled around him, and soon after resigned the House seat he’d held since 1971.

During Friday’s hearing, Blakey asked prosecutors whether they intended to seek a superseding indictment in the case, which would add more charges and possibly more defendants.

Bhachu said he “wouldn’t be able to speak to that” as of Friday.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com