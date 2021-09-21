Attorney for ex-Trump Org. CFO says there's 'strong reason' to believe more indictments are coming

Allen Weisselberg. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A lawyer for former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was charged earlier this summer with grand larceny and criminal tax fraud, said on Monday that his client expects there will be more indictments in the case, now that new tax documents were discovered in the basement of an alleged co-conspirator.

Attorney Bryan Skarlatos said that before the pre-trial hearing in New York State Supreme Court, the documents were turned over to the defense by the Manhattan district attorney's office. "We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming," Skarlatos said.

Skarlatos did not mention any names, but prosecutors have been investigating several Trump Organization employees as part of the probe, CNN reports, including COO Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., the corporate director of security. Nick Gravante, a lawyer representing the Calamaris, said his clients "remain in discussions with the district attorney's office" regarding Calamari Sr. and they "believe there is no basis for indicting" him.

Manhattan prosecutors have accused Weisselberg and the Trump Organization of engaging in a 15-year tax evasion scheme, where the company gave Weisselberg perks, including private school tuition for two relatives and an apartment, in place of compensation. Through this plan, Weisselberg was able to evade taxes on $1.76 million in income, prosectors allege.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty, and while the Trump Organization was indicted, former President Donald Trump has not been charged. The next court date for the case was set for July 12, 2022, but the trial isn't expected to begin until August or September.

