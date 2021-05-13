Attorney: Explosion that killed 3 may be linked to demo work

·2 min read

NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) — An explosion that killed three Chicago men last week near a state park in northern Illinois may have been connected to a nearby bridge demolition project, an attorney for their relatives said.

Brothers Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, were found dead May 6 near the Route 178 bridge over the Illinois River, which is close to the Starved Rock State Park in North Utica.

Explosives had been used in March to remove steel spans from the bridge, which has been replaced by a new one, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Attorney Tara R. Devine told the newspaper that she believes demolition work at the site had continued, but did not provide specifics. The family’s legal team wants an investigation into what work took place and what clean-up followed, Devine said.

Officials have said the men were killed when they ignited black powder. LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch told the Chicago Sun-Times last week that the men may have been fishing that day along the Illinois River and possibly ignited the powder while trying to light a fire to cook food.

Devine said in a statement Wednesday that “there is no reason to believe” that they were “knowingly using explosive devices.”

Devine said all three men lived in and around Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and often went fishing together at Starved Rock, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

She said the men left behind seven children.

“When something like this happens to three dads, it should be looked at really closely,” Devine told the Sun-Times. “We want answers. ... We want to determine responsibility.”

Autopsy results will likely take a few weeks while Illinois State Police investigate the explosion.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong: Top cop caught in unlicensed massage parlour raid

    The officer involved is allegedly the director of Hong Kong's National Security Department.

  • Ignore hype over hydrogen heating, government told

    The benefits of hydrogen-powered heating have been overplayed, say environmentalists.

  • Coal industry sees relevance in tech embraced by Paris climate agreement

    The coal industry is betting it can survive the decarbonization of electricity and industry and keep fossil fuels in the mix by leaning on carbon-capture technology, the head of the World Coal Association told Reuters. Such methods are a key part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, said the organisation's chief, Michelle Manook, and will help keep coal relevant as governments and companies quicken efforts to cut emissions that are warming the planet and polluting the world's densely populated cities. The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, calls on the world to cut emissions as soon as possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold scientists say can prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

  • AOC slams Biden for defending Israeli airstrikes, saying his statements 'dehumanize Palestinians' and could fuel violence

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized President Biden for saying Israel "has a right to defend itself," arguing it would encourage violence.

  • US mortgage rates fall for 4th week; 30-year dips to 2.94%

    Mortgage rates declined this week, marking their fourth consecutive week below 3% and further evidence of the strength in the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate eased to 2.94% from 2.96% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, slipped to 2.26% from 2.30% last week.

  • 3 women arrested after pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin witness, CA cops say

    A severed pig’s head was left at the former home of an expert witness at the trial of Derek Chauvin, police said.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce reminds us how fragile marriage is

    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bill and Melinda Gates during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 22, 2016. Ron Sachs/CNP/Sipa USA/TNS

  • Google wins cloud deal from SpaceX for Starlink internet service

    SpaceX will set up ground stations within Google's data centers that connect to the Starlink satellites, enabling fast and secure internet services via Google Cloud, the search giant said. This service is expected to be available in the second half of 2021 for enterprise customers, the company said.

  • Airbus and Air France ordered to stand trial over 2009 crash

    PARIS (Reuters) -Air France and Airbus should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter over their role in a 2009 crash in the Atlantic that killed 228 people, the Paris court of appeal ruled on Wednesday. The ruling reverses a 2019 decision not to prosecute either company over the accident, in which the pilots lost control of the Airbus A330 jet after ice blocked its airspeed sensors. Victims' families welcomed the ruling, but Airbus and Air France said they would seek to overturn it at the Cour de Cassation, France's highest appeal court.

  • Family members see kayak flip before man disappears under water, Texas police say

    Officials called it a “tragic accident.”

  • Millions lose power after Taiwan power plant failure

    An equipment failure caused an outage at a power plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday, triggering rolling blackouts across the island affecting millions of people. The outage in Kaohsiung trapped at least one person in an elevator and disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island's pandemic situation. Taipower, the government-run electric company, launched the rolling blackouts at 3 p.m. and said emergency repairs were underway.

  • Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

    As a candidate, President Joe Biden promised to protect those often described as “dreamers,” brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and their families by reinstating an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation. Biden is scheduled to meet Friday with six immigrants who benefited from the program. The Oval Office meeting comes as Biden looks to press Congress to pass legislation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that then-President Barack Obama instituted by executive action in 2012, providing limited protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

  • What to Know Before Going Solar at Home to Save Money

    Before you have solar panels installed, consider all the options carefully.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • Macron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab

    French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party has barred a Muslim woman from running for as candidate on its ticket in a local election after she wore an Islamic headscarf for a photograph that appeared on a campaign flier. La Republique en Marche (LaRem) said the party line was that in secular France there should be no place for the overt display of religious symbols on electoral campaign documents. "This woman will not be an En Marche candidate," Stanislas Guerini, the party's general secretary, told RTL radio.

  • Poll: Vote for the SEA delegate with the best Miss Universe 2020 national costume

    Vote for your favourite national costumes worn by beauty queens in Southeast Asia and check back for the results!

  • Lawyer: 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats

    Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife are willing to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals' care, their attorney told a federal judge. At a hearing Wednesday where the judge found the couple in contempt for violating a previous order regarding the big cats, attorney Daniel Card said the Lowes “want out completely." Jeff Lowe took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016.

  • EPA scraps Trump rule that weakened air pollution regulations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday moved to scrap a Trump-era rule that it said jeopardized public health and hindered clean air rules. The Trump administration's "Benefit-Cost Rule", finalized in December 2020 during the last month of Donald Trump's presidency, had instructed the EPA to disregard "co-benefits" of any proposed regulation. A co-benefit from a proposed rule limiting emissions of one toxic substance, for example, could include cuts in other pollutants not directly targeted by the proposal.

  • 'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

    In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.

  • 31 Best Modern Wall Clocks to Buy Now

    The Etsy artisan notes that the color scheme or fonts can be customized for no additional charge. Get it now! A modern home calls for modern wall clocks, and this steel clock fits the bill. The clock measures 12.6 inches in diameter and is available in black (pictured) or steel.