Attorney for family of man killed during Ga. traffic stop speaks after dash camera videos released

In an interview with with Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax, the family attorney of Leonard Cure, a 53-year-old man wrongfully convicted and later exonerated, shot by a Camden County Deputy during a traffic stop, speaks out.

The video has sparked a contentious debate, leaving the family considering their future legal steps.

It all started after Deputy Buck Aldridge claimed that Cure was driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and recklessly on I-95. When emergency lights were activated, Cure pulled over approximately one minute later.

Video shows Cure being ordered to get out of his vehicle and put his hands behind his back. Deputy Aldridge reportedly demanded that Cure put his hands behind his back, citing an arrest for speeding and reckless driving.

Cure in the video could be seen resisting the Deputy’s demands, and the situation escalated into a physical altercation near the side of the road.

During the struggle, it appeared that Cure took Deputy Aldridge’s glasses off while swinging his arms. Near the truck, Deputy Aldridge struck Cure with a baton while Cure had his hand on the deputy’s throat or mouth, and another on his back.

Following several baton strikes, Deputy Aldridge fired a shot into the side of Leonard Cure.

After watching the video, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, spoke to Action News Jax, stating that there was never an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“When you have escalation met with escalation, nothing good comes out of it. As his family believes, when the officer said, ‘I’m arresting you and taking you to jail,’ he was triggered psychologically back to the point he was wrongfully convicted for almost 17 years,” Crump told Action News Jax.

Law and safety expert, Dale Carson, who has years of experience in law enforcement and the FBI, believes the use of a Taser, baton, and lethal force was appropriate.

Dale Carson stated, “He could’ve been compliant, but he opted not to be. He decided to resist with violence and, in my view, tried to break the individual’s neck, which is an immediate potential for death or great bodily harm for the officer.”

Leonard Cure’s brother, Michael, expressed his belief that Deputy Aldridge was excessively aggressive from the beginning of the encounter.

“After watching the video, I believe things could’ve been handled differently, but I also believe the officer got out being extremely aggressive, unfortunately,” Michael Cure stated.

Action News Jax has obtained Deputy Aldridge’s personnel file, revealing his termination from the Kingsland Police Department for the use of force in 2017. We are continuing to investigate these details.

The Cure family is now exploring their legal options as they seek justice for Leonard Cure.

