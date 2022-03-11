Attorney: Far too many Ohio kids thrown in prison where they face sexual assaults, suicide

In fiscal year 2019, more than 86% of juveniles in Franklin County transferred to the adult court system were Black.

Most people are aware that kids can be “tried as an adult.”

But is it a good idea to require it or should we entrust our juvenile court judges to determine what is appropriate in each case?

Research tells us requiring bindover is not best practice. Ohio law now has the chance to catch up to the science through recently introduced House Bill 500, which ends mandatory bind over.

You may ask, “What is bindover?” There are two ways kids can be tried as an adult. The first way is through a process called mandatory bindover.

If a prosecutor charges a child with a certain crime, and probable cause is found, the case automatically transfers to adult court, where a finding of guilt could lead to a sentence in adult prison.

This process does not afford the juvenile court judge any discretion to consider individualized characteristics of the child or whether the child could be successful in the juvenile justice system.

Timothy Young has been the Ohio Public Defender since 2008, after serving as a county public defender for 14 years. He served as vice chair on the Criminal Justice Recodification Committee, and as a member of the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission and the Task Force on Access to Justice.

The second way is through a process called discretionary bindover.

This process allows the juvenile court to make an informed and individualized determination as to the child’s culpability, development, and ability to be rehabilitated in juvenile justice system.

If the juvenile judge decides the child can be successfully rehabilitated, they can keep the case in the juvenile court system.

There are many reasons to end mandatory bindover, all of which are supported by research.

In fact, 10 other states, including our neighbor, Kentucky, have eliminated mandatory bindover. First, keeping children in the juvenile court system benefits all Ohioans. Children bound over to adult court are 34% more likely to reoffend than children who commit similar offenses but are kept in juvenile court.

Second, the human brain is not fully developed until approximately age 25, and the last functions that develop are decision making and judgment. Children lack the full ability to control their behavior and understand the long-term implications of their actions.

It also means that the adult prison environment is extremely dangerous for children. Nationally, children that are sent to adult prison are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted and 36 times more likely to commit suicide.

Ohio cannot accept these kinds of statistics.

Third, charging decisions by prosecutors often results in mandatory bindover disproportionately impacting children of color. The Campaign for Youth Justice’s 2020 report listed Ohio as one of the worst states for racial disparities in bindovers.

In Fiscal Year 2019, 90.4% of the children Cuyahoga County transferred to the adult court system were Black. In Franklin County, 86.7% of the boundover children were Black. This is not just a problem in Ohio’s largest counties.

Of the 209 children in Ohio that were transferred to adult court in Fiscal Year 2019, 170 (or 81.3%) were Black.

House Bill 500 does not bar the possibility of trying a child as an adult, but rather, ends the mandatory component. If it passes, juvenile judges will have the discretion to make decisions in each case while taking into account the individual circumstances of each child.

By eliminating mandatory bindover, the decision to bind kids over to adult court would remain in the hands of juvenile judges, who are the most qualified and experienced people to decide what happens in these cases.

The Ohio General Assembly should promptly pass House Bill 500.

