Attorney files insanity defense for man accused of killing woman who smiled at him

Jul. 8—ANDERSON — Dmicah Beard, the Marion man charged with shooting an Anderson woman in her home while her three children were present, intends to use an insanity defense at his trial.

Beard's attorney, Spenser G. Benge, filed a notice of insanity defense on behalf of his client on July 1.

Anderson police took Beard, 29, into custody on May 3. He is charged with murder and two counts of Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Sharmice Boyd, 33.

Boyd was at home with her three daughters ages 12, 9 and 3 at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Detective Norman Rayford. She died at the hospital from gunshot wounds to the neck, stomach and leg.

The 12-year-old daughter told detectives she was upstairs when she heard gunshots and when she came down the stairs she found her mother shot and bleeding. The girl said her mother told her to call 911 for help.

Beard told detectives he went to Boyd's home to pick up his 11-year-old nephew, but she just "smiled at him and stated that she did not know where he was," Rayford wrote in the affidavit.

Beard told detectives he was upset because Boyd smiled at him so he pulled out his gun and shot her.

He told Rayford there were two "small children" standing nearby as he shot Boyd and they may be "affected in the future by him shooting their mother in their presence."

Beard was carrying a 9mm semi-automatic handgun when police stopped him in the 1800 block of Nichol Avenue shortly after the shooting.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.