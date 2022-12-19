Attorney and former CHP sergeant with child porn conviction disbarred in California

An attorney and former California Highway Patrol sergeant convicted of possessing child pornography has had his state license to practice law revoked.

The State Bar of California on Nov. 11 disbarred Eric Curtis Lund, an attorney based in Chico, who was convicted in October 2018 of possessing more than 600 child porn images. The former CHP sergeant assigned to the agency’s Solano Area Office also worked as an attorney. He was admitted to the State Bar in September 2007.

Lund’s license to practice law in California had been on interim suspension status since Feb. 4, 2019, following his conviction in Solano Superior Court. Lund in May 2019 received a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the Daily Republic reported.

He had worked for the CHP for 26 years when was he arrested in October 2014 after a after a nearly two-month Vacaville police investigation. Officials said investigators using specialized software found in August that someone was downloading the illicit material in Suisun, Fairfield and Vacaville.

The Vacaville Police Department said the investigation led detectives to Lund. They obtained a search warrant and met Lund at the Fairfield CHP office, where they found a computer hard drive containing the illicit images.

The Daily Republic reported that Lund carried a laptop computer with him during graveyard shifts and other computer equipment found in his car that reportedly contained thousands of pictures and videos of children, most of them pornographic.

In a document filed Oct. 28 in State Bar Court, Lund wrote that he has never been retained as an attorney to represent any client, so he doesn’t have to notify any clients of his disbarment. He declared to the State Bar Court that he has never collected any fees for the practice of law.