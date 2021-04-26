Attorney general announces a civil investigation into the Louisville Police Department

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville (Ky.) Police Department and the Louisville-Jefferson County metro government to determine if they violated the Constitution and federal law.

Video Transcript

MERRICK GARLAND: Today, the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law. Today's announcement is based on an extensive review of publicly available information about LMPD conducted by the Justice Department's civil rights division. The investigation will assess whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities.

It will determine whether LMPD engages in unconstitutional stops, searches, and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes. It will also assess whether LMPD engages in discriminatory conduct on the basis of race, or fails to provide public services that comply with the Americans with Disability Act. The investigation will include a comprehensive review of the Louisville Police Department's policies and training. It will also assess the effectiveness of LMPD's supervision of officers and systems of accountability.

