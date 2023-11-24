Attorney General announces new training for public officials

Nov. 24—A new training from the Ohio Attorney General's Office is being offered for candidates and newly elected officials as an orientation for public service.

Ohio attorney general David Yost said the project is meant to help newcomers and people who have been in public service a long time avoid criminal and ethical violations in public office.

"We have lots and lots of people who are starting to come, motivated to come, into public service," Yost said. "That's a good thing. Except that most of them don't know anything about how government actually works."

Yost said the training will give candidates and new officials with the tools, resources and lessons to succeed in their new roles, which he said some experienced officials wish they had on the first day on the job.

The training, which is called The Mount Vernon Project: School of Public Service, includes subjects such as: — Constituent relations — Ethics — Public records — Structure of government — Civility — Government finance

Yost said the project was in collaboration with the Ohio Mayors Alliance, Ohio Municipal League, County Treasurers Association of Ohio, Ohio Recorders' Association, Ohio Township Association, Ohio Clerk of Courts Association, Ohio Ethics Commission, the Portman Center for Policy Solutions at the University of Cincinnati, and the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

The Mount Vernon name was inspired by a conversation with Mount Vernon mayor Matt Starr about the pitfalls of public service, Yost said, as well as the home of first U.S. president George Washington.

"Ohio's city and village officials touch the everyday lives of the residents they serve, and they are consistently looking for more training to perform their roles more effectively," said Kent Scarrett, Executive Director of the Ohio Municipal League. "This new training resource from Attorney General Yost will serve as a great foundation as mayors and council members who are just coming into office seek to balance the process of governing with enhancing the critical programs and services provided by municipalities."

The training is available through The Mount Vernon Project: School of Public Service Portal on the Attorney General's website. Officials who complete the curriculum in its entirety receive a certificate of completion and the record goes to the Attorney General's Office. People who want to look at the training but don't want a certificate can view the videos on the Attorney General's YouTube page.