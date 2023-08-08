The attorney general has approved it. So what comes next in Wellstar and AU Health deal?

FILE - Augusta University President Brooks Keel speaks during the public hearing for the Augusta University and Wellstar Health System merger on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Now that the proposed merger between Wellstar and AU Health has received a stamp of approval from the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, the deal is much closer to being finalized. But there are still a few details to iron out.

The agreement has Wellstar stepping in as the sole corporate member of AU Health. The transaction is not a sale, but Wellstar has made a number of contractual agreements to invest up to $797 million over 10 years in existing facilities as well as the new hospital in Columbia County for which AU Health holds a certificate of need.

The proposal received approval after a mandatory review from the attorney general's office on July 27.

Because of the size of the transaction, the parties were required to notify the Federal Trade Commission in compliance with the Hart-Scott-Rodino premerger notification requirements, according to a statement shared by Wellstar. That process requires a mandatory waiting period of 30 days, during which regulatory agencies can choose to further scrutinize the deal or let it move forward. That waiting period expired in late May, according to Wellstar.

The completion of the regulatory hurdles is only part of completing the deal, however.

"While work remains to be done before the transaction is complete, we are working diligently toward the goal of completing the deal this summer," Wellstar's statement read. "This includes all patients at both Wellstar and AUHS being able to continue to access their same sites of care and use their current insurance plans as they normally would."

Once the transaction is complete, several things will trigger.

The deal specifies that under Wellstar, the Augusta University Medical Associates, an entity for faculty at the Medical College of Georgia who practice at AU Health, will be wrapped up, as will certain benefits. In a letter to faculty this spring, Augusta University President Brooks Keel wrote that premium reimbursement, major medical reimbursement, dental, optical, and tuition assistance and scholarships will all end on June 30 for AUMA, along with parking reimbursement.

Other benefits will not terminate until just before the deal is finalized, however. These benefits include group life and disability insurance, professional liability insurance in several circumstances, reimbursement for Georgia medical license fees, holiday and sick leave, and professional development funding.

Funding for the Columbia County hospital is also contingent on the agreement being finalized. Earlier this year the county established the Hospital Authority, and in July the commissioners approved a contract to issue up to $375 million in bonds through the hospital authority. But the contract will not take effect until the merger is complete. In the meantime, construction on the hospital has already begun using capital funds, according to AU Health.

