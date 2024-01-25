Attorney General Ashley Moody announces new efforts to help survivors of human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday a new effort to help survivors of human trafficking.

Project Protect provides free doorbell surveillance cameras to survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual violence.

“Florida is leading the nation in efforts to end human trafficking,” Moody said in a news release. “With today’s announcements, there are now more resources available to protect trafficking victims and train more Floridians to help spot and report suspicious activity.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute become victims of physical violence, sexual assault or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States.

Countless cases go unreported, and in 2023, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement logged 3,389 arrests for violation of a domestic violence injunction, officials said.

