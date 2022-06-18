Attorney general asks for public's IDing person of interest

Jun. 17—The Georgia Attorney General's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest. The AG's office released a sketch of a man's chest with an alligator tattoo and the words "FLORIDA BOY." Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

To help with the identification process, the attorney general's office is also asking tattoo parlors and law enforcement in Georgia and Florida to share the sketch of the tattoo.

People who offer tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Text CRIMES (274637). Submit a tip online by visiting www.STOPCrimeATL.com.