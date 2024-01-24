Attorney General Bird says she "doesn't have any concerns" about how DCI handled sports gambling investigation
Attorney General Bird says she "doesn't have any concerns" about how DCI handled sports gambling investigation
Attorney General Bird says she "doesn't have any concerns" about how DCI handled sports gambling investigation
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Sarah Todd from Deseret News to talk about the Utah Jazz, but not before they react to the trade that sent Terry Rosier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 1st round draft pick.
Netflix said that user engagement with games on the service tripled in 2023, the same year that it added the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to the platform.
The puck stops here, as these five goaltenders are ripe to get cut to make room on your fantasy roster.
I slather my sensitive skin with this gentle yet effective cream all winter — and it lasts forever.
Some people are using no- and low-spend months to recover from their holiday splurges.
Hennessey Performance intends to build custom twin-turbo Dodge Challenger Demon 170 models with 1,700 horsepower.
WWE's "Raw" has aired on linear television since debuting in 1993.
Said a fan: 'I thought I would have to get my car detailed professionally in order to clean the vents and other crevices — wrong!'
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
The Heat are beefing up for the second half.
More than 68,000 shoppers say this quiet, easy-to-use device helps them breathe easier, especially during winter.
The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.
Blueshift, a San Francisco–based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.
In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid prices up $1,735 for new looks and a new touchscreen. The Elantra N Line is up $1,000 to $29,615.
Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.