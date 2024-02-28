Attorney general charges Burtchville woman with embezzlement, tax fraud

A Burtchville Township woman has been charged with embezzlement and tax fraud for reportedly spending inheritance funds while her right to it was being legally disputed.

Lisa Tramski, 56, became guardian to Pauline Runyon in March 2018. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Runyon died two months later. A week before her death, she executed a new will, reportedly drafted by Tramski, leaving everything she owned to Tramski.

The Michigan attorney general's office opposed the new will in a lawsuit, citing how soon the change happened before Runyon's death and how different it was from Runyon's previous wills, which asked that her assets be donated to charity. The dispute came before the Michigan Court of Appeals in 2020, which sided with the attorney general's office.

"It is alleged that, despite knowing there were legal challenges to the will, Tramski proceeded to take $86,033.75 from the victim’s accounts," the Michigan attorney general's office wrote in a news release announcing the charges against Tramski.

The probable cause affidavit states the money was taken between March 2018 and September 2019. Tramski is accused of taking $63,673.60 in 2018 and $22,360.15 in 2019. Court records do not state how Tramski is alleged to have taken the money, whether she spent any of it or if the funds were transferred to another account.

Tramski was charged with embezzlement for between $50,000 and $100,000, punishable with up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to three times the amount she is accused of taking.

“Many individuals serve as appointed guardians for vulnerable adults throughout the state and most perform their duties with honesty and integrity,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement included in a news release. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute alleged abuses of power, and to hold accountable those who victimize the people they are supposed to be helping.”

Tramski was also charged with two counts of filing false taxes, each punishable with up to five years in prison. The probable cause affidavit states none of the $86,033.75 were reported as income in her tax filings.

Joshua Rubin, who is listed as Tramski's attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment. Tramski's bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 12 before District Court Judge Mona Armstrong.

