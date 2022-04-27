Attorney General dedicates 'safe space' to crime victims

Apr. 26—The New Mexico Attorney General's Office now has a dedicated room in its Albuquerque location where victims can feel safe and secure during the agency's investigations.

A news release says the room — unveiled Sunday to start off National Crime Victims' Right Week — will be filled with children's furniture, toys, books and art supplies "to provide a comfortable, cozy, and warm environment for children and families."

"I am in awe of the strength of these individuals in the face of such trauma and difficulty, including dealing with the complexities and uncertainty of the judicial system," Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement. "They should be honored this day and every day because without their strength, we could not do our work of bringing their violent offenders to justice."

Balderas and children survivors decorated a tree mural with handprints, according to the release. The tree is said to represent the "strength, resilience, and endurance of all survivors of crime" while the handrprints symbolize the children's "individual journeys as survivors of crime."