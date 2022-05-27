Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Legislature secure big KPERS win for Kansas

Jeff King

When I served in the Kansas Senate, reforming the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System and reducing its massive unfunded liability were two of my biggest priorities.

It was the right thing for taxpayers who pay the bills and the roughly 315,000 teachers, state employees, and other public servants who count on KPERS for their retirement. Every dollar saved for KPERS provided one more dollar for retirees and one less paid by taxpayers.

As chair of the Senate KPERS Committee, I sparred for years with the committee’s ranking Democrat. The KPERS Study Commission I co-chaired recommended a new system that would reduce future KPERS costs and risks for taxpayers. The ranking Democrat opposed this effort.

When we had the chance to save Kansas taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by restructuring KPERS debt, the ranking Democrat opposed it. At every turn, her solution to KPERS’ problems was spending more taxpayer money.

That ranking Democrat was our now-Gov. Laura Kelly.

Her tune has not changed. In 2012, she supported paying all KPERS liabilities by 2032. Yet, three times as governor, she went back on her word. She tried repeatedly to re-amortize KPERS debt — essentially refinancing those payments to save a small amount now by adding billions in future debt.

The KPERS Board of Trustees three times opposed her plan. Republicans in the Legislature three times rejected it.

That's why I was surprised when Gov. Kelly took credit for legislation paying down $1.1 billion of KPERS’ debt, an effort that she previously opposed. “Balancing the budget, paying off debt, and providing financial relief for Kansans" was never her priority, at least concerning KPERS.

In my 10 years as a legislator, I never heard her suggest using state balances to lower KPERS debt. Rather, increasing spending and growing state government was her priority.

Her statements hide the real cause of this success — the hard work of my predecessor in the Kansas Senate, our Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt called on the Legislature to prepay at least $1 billion in KPERS debt this year. He worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle, including Speaker Ryckman and Senate President Masterson. Schmidt’s tenacity and leadership, not any action from the governor’s office, got the job done.

By eliminating more than $1.1 billion in debt and accelerating full KPERS funding, Schmidt’s plan will save taxpayers nearly $100 million annually. That’s $100 million every year for schools, law enforcement, roads and bridges, and tax cuts for Kansans who need them most.

Schmidt has said “paying debt is not sexy.” He’s right. But it is common sense — the type that Kansas families understand. Kansas needs leadership that isn’t flashy or attention-grabbing but prioritizes practical solutions.

Kansans want the bills paid on time, unnecessary debt avoided, core services (like schools and public safety) run well and taxes as low as possible. This KPERS debt buydown shows the quality leadership we can expect under a Governor Schmidt.

I’ve known Derek for 40 years. Unlike most politicians, self-aggrandizement isn’t his thing. Steady vision, sound governance and common-sense solutions have been the trademarks of his time serving Kansas.

His KPERS work is yet another reminder of how much we need Derek’s leadership as governor.

Jeff King, a Republican from Independence, is the former vice president of the Kansas Senate.

