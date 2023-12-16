Attorney General Drummond to State Rep. Humphrey: No laws broken by DAs

Oklahoma's district attorneys and their association, the DAs Council, are not violating state law by collecting $40 probation supervision fees, state Attorney General Gentner Drummond said.

Drummond made the statement in a letter to state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. Earlier this week, Humphrey asked the attorney general to investigate the DAs for what he called a "money laundering scheme." Late Thursday afternoon, Drummond told Humphrey that the DAs were "in full compliance of the law."

"Although the legislature's increased appropriation to the district attorney's system was intended to offset the loss of revenue from the redirecting of offender fees from district attorneys to Oklahoma's general revenue fund, no direct correlation exists between the amount of fees collected by the various district attorneys and the legislature's appropriations to the district attorney system," Drummond wrote. "There was no money laundering and, as such, no further inquiry into the statutory authorized collection of probation fees by district attorneys or the legislatively mandated deposit of those funds into Oklahoma's general revenue fund is warranted."

On Friday, Humphrey described Drummond's response as "b---s---." He said district attorneys were charging those on probation a fee and then not supervising those on probation. "How the attorney general and the DAs can't see that is beyond me," he said.

Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

Humphrey said the act of charging money for something that you don't provide is either fraud or debt.

He said he would work to reduce the fees when the Legislature returned to the Capitol in February for the 2024 legislative session. "It's a ripoff to those people on probation and it's a ripoff to the state," he said. "The DAs and the attorney general should be ashamed."

Humphrey had sent Drummond a letter on Monday asking the AG to investigate the practice. Humphrey said his own inspection of the process "discovered issues that appear very worrisome and possibly illegal."

"My fear is that the district attorneys across the state have illegally collected probation fees for approximately 11 years," Humphrey wrote in the letter. "The fees have never been applied to the actual act of supervision. If my calculation is correct, that would mean district attorneys illegally have collected approximately $209 million."

Paid by those who have been released and sentenced to probation, state probation fees are almost always paid to the district attorney's office. District attorneys offices across the state rely in some part on fees to fund operations.

Humphrey's request also drew a terse response from the state district attorney's council. Christopher Boring, chairman of the District Attorney's Council, called Humphrey's accusations "willful neglect and completely beneath the dignity of the Oklahoma House of Representatives."

"The District Attorneys Council has an open-door policy with legislators, and together, we have a track record of success in creating good public policy that benefits Oklahomans and the criminal justice system," Boring said in a statement released earlier this week. "We hope that the attorney general will review both letters and bring a quick resolution to this matter so our district attorneys can get back to protecting Oklahomans and upholding the rule of law.”

