Attorney General: Durham man died after being stabbed in the neck; investigation ongoing

DURHAM − A man found dead in his Durham home on Saturday was stabbed to death, New Hampshire law enforcement agencies announced Sunday evening.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found deceased in his 98 Bennett Road home on Saturday by police who launched an investigation into what they called his "suspicious death."

"New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Mr. Talcott’s death was a stab wound to the neck," the attorney general's office said in a press release. "The manner of death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another."

The investigation into Mr. Talcott’s death is ongoing and includes whether the person who stabbed Mr. Talcott acted in self-defense, officials said.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public, officials said.

