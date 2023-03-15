Attorney general files complaint against local contractor

Mar. 14—A St. Joseph contractor is the subject of a criminal complaint filed by the state's top law enforcement officer.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office filed a criminal complaint against Curtis Lee Domann for allegedly taking money from a homeowner in Platte County, Missouri, for renovations he did not perform. The complaint alleges unlawful merchandising practices.

Probable cause statements allege that in October 2021 the defendant, using the company name of Quality Construction Source, took $3,000 from the homeowner and failed to provide materials or services. Domann stopped contacting the victim and did not give her a refund, according to court documents.

Assistant Attorney General John Grantham is leading the case.

Missourians who have had a questionable interaction with a contractor are encouraged to contact the Missouri Attorney General's Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.