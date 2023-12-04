Attorney general: Former KCC trustee, labor leader pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A former labor union leader and Kellogg Community College trustee accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Democratic campaign event has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

Jonathan Byrd, 40, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Friday as part of a plea deal with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Nessel originally charged Byrd with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in June.

Byrd's plea deal, which requires a judge's approval, includes a sentencing agreement that calls for 90 days of incarceration, probation, mandatory alcohol testing and sex offender counseling, as well as no contact with the victim. Byrd will be sentenced in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Jan. 8.

“Today’s guilty plea and upcoming sentencing will put a predator behind bars,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful for our prosecutors who held accountable a public figure, and especially for the victim whose bravery may put an end to one man’s predation of young women in politics. My office will continue to seek justice for victims of assault regardless of how well-connected their assailant may be.”

Byrd had been a prominent figure in Michigan politics and governmental lobbying on behalf of his employer, the Michigan Laborers District Council, of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, or LiUNA. He also served on the Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees.

Byrd is alleged to have forced a woman to grab his penis at a social gathering for state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, in April 2022. Byrd and the victim worked in the same occupational field, and Byrd "held a position of much influence in the Capitol and around the state in the realm of government and politics that provided a significant power imbalance between him and the victim."

Byrd has since resigned from his employment as director of external affairs for the Michigan Laborers’ District Council of LiUNA, his seat on the KCC Board of Trustees and his role as president of the South-Central Michigan Area Labor Council of the Michigan AFL-CIO.

He will appear for sentencing before Judge Paul Bridenstine on Jan. 8.

