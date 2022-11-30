1

Attorney General Garland hails Oath Keepers verdict

Attorney General Merrick Garland hailed the seditious conspiracy convictions handed down Tuesday in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes and his associate and pledged to continue to hold all Jan. 6 attackers to account. (Nov. 30)

  • Garland celebrates 'significant' Jan. 6 convictions, talks Trump special counsel

    Attorney General Merrick Garland took something of a victory lap on Wednesday, a day after the Department of Justice secured convictions in one of the Jan. 6 investigation's highest profile prosecutions. Stewart Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate-turned-militiaman, was found guilty Tuesday of his most serious charge, seditious conspiracy, following a sprawling two-month trial in federal court in Washington and three days of jury deliberations. An associate, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the first such convictions by a jury since 1995.

    Oath Keepers leader convicted on seditious conspiracy charges; U.S. men’s soccer team advances in World Cup with win over Iran; Police departments struggle to recruit and retain officers.

    The verdict in the landmark Jan. 6 case found the far right militia founder guilty of seditious conspiracy.

    STORY: The founder of far-right U.S. militia group, the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday. It’s the highest-profile conviction so far in last year's deadly January 6th Capitol attack and took three days of jury deliberations to reach. The verdict against Stewart Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself decades ago, is a major win for federal prosecutors. Rhodes was convicted on two other charges and acquitted on two. Outside the courthouse, his lawyer called the verdicts "a mixed bag." “We certainly are thankful for the not guilty verdict that Mr. Rhodes received. We are disappointed with the guilty verdict.” Prosecutors accused Rhodes of plotting to use force to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. Rhodes, who testified in his own defense, told the jury he had no plan to storm the Capitol and did not learn that some of his fellow Oath Keepers had breached the building until after the riot had ended. The Yale Law School-educated, former Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the Capitol attack. One of Rhodes’ four co-defendants, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while the three others were acquitted of the charge. Among the multiple charges, all five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. The two crimes each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. A number of other Oath Keepers and members of another right-wing group, the Proud Boys, also are due for trial on seditious conspiracy charges in December.

