Attorney General Garland to Name Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Investigations: Reports

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to name a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump, according to several reports.

Garland is expected to announce the appointment on Friday, according to the New York Times. The special counsel will take over investigations surrounding the extent of Trump’s involvement in the events leading to the January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents.

The special counsel will be tasked with determining whether criminal charges should be filed against the former president.

The announcement comes three days after Trump formally announced his plans to run for president again in 2024, complicating the investigations into the former president, who is now President Biden’s top political rival.

The appointment of a semi-independent prosecutor allows the Justice Department to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

