Attorney General to handle bus driver case

Apr. 8—The Texas Attorney General's Office has been assigned the prosecution of Athens bus driver John Stevens, who faces trial for criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child.

Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer has recused herself in the case of Stevens, who was at the wheel Jan. 25, 2019, dropping off students after school when the collision occurred.

At about 4 p.m., Athens Police Department reports said, the bus reached the railroad track, where it stopped, then proceed and went into the path of a westbound Union Pacific freight train.

The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyn Torres. Stevens was also injured. Torres was airlifted to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where she was treated and released a few days later. Stevens was treated at UT Health in Athens and released.

A Henderson County Grand Jury indicted Stevens May 31, 2019 on two charges of injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter/criminally negligent homicide. Stevens plead not guilty to both charges.

Palmer was an attorney in the firm defending Stevens before she was elected to the office in November 2020. On Feb. 10, her motion to recuse was presented to Judge Scott McKee.

Thomas Cloudt of the Attorney General's Office has been assigned the case. Cloudt has been an assistant attorney general for nearly 13 years.

The state statute shows that when an attorney is not able to prosecute a case, the judge may appoint, an attorney for the state or may appoint an assistant attorney general to perform the duties of the office.

McKee has ordered a status hearing that had been set for Wednesday, reset for June 7, as the case nears two-and-a-half years since the fatal wreck.

Several legal moves have prolonged the case, such as a request for immunity for the engineers driving the train when the wreck occurred.