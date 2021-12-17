Attorney General IDs participants in police shooting in Walpole

Dec. 17—Authorities have identified the New Hampshire State Trooper — Zachary Bernier — who was involved in the shooting injury of a Walpole man earlier this month.

An investigation into the Dec. 4 shooting of Jason Gasbarro, 25, is continuing, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.

Formella also identified the other officer who was present and did not fire his weapon: Walpole Police Officer Dean Wright, who has 20 years of experience. The statement gives no indication of the medical status of Gasbarro, who was hospitalized following the shooting.

Authorities typically withhold the name of officers involved in a shooting until the officers complete formal interviews with investigators.

According to previous news accounts, the two officers went to a remote wooded area of 800 County Road, where they found Gasbarro.

Within minutes, he was shot and wounded.

Neither Bernier, a trooper of four years, nor Wright had body cams. Formella said a preliminary report will likely be issued once the investigation is complete.