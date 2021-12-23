Attorney General investigates after NYS trooper shoots, kills man in Unadilla

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a suspect in a domestic incident was shot and killed by a state trooper Wednesday night in the Otsego County Village of Unadilla.

Officials said Sidney-based State Police responded shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday for a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Lyons Street in Unadilla.

Once inside the home, State Police said a trooper was confronted by 24-year-old Mark A. Beilby, who was armed with a knife.

Police said Beilby advanced on the trooper while refusing to comply with repeated demands to drop the knife. The trooper discharged his firearm, striking Beilby, police said.

Beilby was taken to Tri-Town Hospital and then transferred to UHS Wilson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Public safety: Johnson City Police arrest 18-year-old from Town of Maine on rape, incest charges

Health: Seeking a COVID-19 test before the holiday? Here's where to go in Broome County

Officials said the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident pursuant to state law and in conjunction with the New York State Police.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NYS Attorney General investigates after trooper shoots, kills suspect