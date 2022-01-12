Attorney General Issues More Than 30 Scam Alerts During Pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, FL — While hundreds of thousands of honest, hard-working people struggle to keep their businesses open, hold on to their jobs, pay their rents and safeguard their families, there's no shortage of snakes in the grass intent on preying on vulnerable, desperate people during the pandemic.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued more than 30 consumer alerts with information about emerging COVID-19-related scams and tips to avoid fraud.

Most recently, as omicron variant cases have increased by nearly 400,000 a week in Florida and the coronavirus positivity rate soars to a record 31.2 percent as of Jan. 7, Moody has issued a statewide consumer alert warning Floridians about new scams.

Currently, Florida's top law enforcement official is battling scams involving vaccination cards.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recently shut down three fraudulent websites that were attempting to steal driver license information from residents using a COVID-19 angle.

Moody released a consumer alert warning drivers about a text phishing scam in which thieves exploit the pandemic to obtain personal information. The scam involves text messages sent to Floridians asking for personal information to remake driver licenses that show residents' COVID-19 vaccination status. The websites even encourage residents to upload images of their driver licenses.

While Moody and the FDLE did manage to shut down three websites, she said scammers are constantly finding new ways to create new fraudulent websites to continue the scam.

“I am grateful for the quick action of my attorneys and FDLE to identify and shut down these fraudulent websites, but our work here is far from over," Moody said. "Please remain vigilant and, if you encounter one of these fake driver license update websites, report it immediately. By quickly reporting these scams, we can ensure the websites are shut down to help better protect Floridians’ personal information.”

“Phishing is the most common type of cyberattack, with thousands victimized each year in Florida," Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen said. "As these scams become more frequent and sophisticated, FDLE will continue to invest in the educational and investigative resources needed to help our citizens."

He advised residents visit the website, SecureFlorida.org, to learn more about cybersecurity.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes added this his department would never send such text messages to residents.

"FLHSMV does not text Floridians regarding the status of their driver license or request personal or medical information via text message," he said. "If you receive a text asking for this information, it is a scam. With only the information on your driver license, scammers can create many fraudulent financial accounts. Please do not respond to these texts and do not click on the links contained in the text message."

Attorney General's Office

Residents may receive these fraudulent messages in emails or in text messages on their phones.

Moody offers these tips to avoid being taken in by these scams:

Know that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is not requiring driver license updates listing proof of vaccination.

Do not automatically trust a number listed on a caller ID or in an unsolicited text message.

Do not post photos of vaccination cards or driver licenses online. They can be used to commit identity fraud.

Be wary of viral social media trends that often highlight a user’s assortment of favorite things or personal information. Know that the responses to these trends are often used to inspire passwords or security questions that can be used by scammers.

Always use strong passwords on all accounts, including numbers and special characters.

Equally heinous, said Moody, are the various scams exploiting the demand for coronavirus tests as COVID-19 cases rise and testing sites and self-testing kits become more scarce.

"With more and more people seeking tests, scammers exploit this demand to steal personal, financial or medical information. There are recent reports in Florida and nationwide of potential fake COVID-19 testing sites, imposter health care workers at legitimate sites and at-home testing scams," Moody said.



“As we have seen throughout the pandemic, scammers change tactics as news and situations change," she said. "With the recent rise in the number of people seeking COVID-19 tests comes an increased risk that scammers will try to take advantage of the demand. Please take precautions to protect your personal information when seeking a test—whether at a legitimate site or when purchasing an at-home test.”

Additionally, she said long lines at in-person testing sites have forced many Floridians to seek convenient at-home COVID-19 tests and testing services.

Before purchasing one of these tests or providing personal information to companies offering at-home testing services, particularly online, follow these steps to verify the legitimacy of the product:



Only purchase products from a well-established, legitimate store or website.

Watch out for private companies that require personal information to sign up for an at-home testing service but will not guarantee an appointment time.

Beware of private companies that offer free or reduced cost at-home testing services, particularly if those companies require private information to make an appointment.

Search online for the brand name of the test and any complaints

In addition to at-home test scams, Moody said there have been reports of suspicious COVID-19 testing sites popping up in Illinois. The sites appear legitimate but are designed to steal personal information from unsuspecting test seekers.

Last week in Sarasota, law enforcement received reports of suspicious individuals impersonating health care workers at a legitimate testing site, asking test seekers to provide personal, financial and medical information.

Questions to ask to help spot a testing-site imposter include:

Are they dressed the same as the other health care workers on site?

Do they pressure test seekers for personal or financial information?

Are health care guidelines and standards being followed?

Can they accurately and correctly answer questions without seeming nervous or confused?

Are they interacting with test seekers within the established test-site area?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews and authorizes the use of products to prevent or treat COVID-19, including vaccines, tests, drugs and non-vaccine biological products, medical products and devices.

"Unfortunately, some bad actors may sell unproven or illegal products to profit off the pandemic. Not only are these products ineffective, but they could endanger consumers," Moody said.

FDA’s website provides an updated list of fraudulent products and warning letters to firms who have been reported for selling these fake products. To view the list, click here.

Other victims have reported scammers impersonating Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief and requiring personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds.

“These brazen scammers are impersonating a federal agency charged with investigating and shutting down scams," Moody said. "Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC. We have seen so many new scams during the pandemic, but this trick is extremely flagrant. The best way to beat this scam is to immediately send these messages directly to the FTC and be sure to never reply or click on any links in the email.”

Residents can report this scam to the FTC by visiting the agency's Report Fraud website or emailing the Anti-Phishing Working Group at ReportPhishing@apwg.org.

To avoid falling victim to these imposter scams:

Do not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID, an email address or a stamp on a piece of mail.

Never give out personal or financial information in response to a solicitation.

Avoid clicking on any suspicious links in messages.

Report suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 866-9NO-SCAM, or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

To see more of Moody’s consumer alerts, including alerts on COVID-19, click here.







This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch