Attorney general: Johnstown woman charged in 5-year-old daughter's fatal overdose

Jul. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman — and her alleged drug supplier — are among three people facing charges stemming from her 5-year-old daughter's 2022 overdose death.

Volaura Askew, 27, exposed her daughter to fentanyl while living in a convict's "stash house" in October 2022, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Askew now faces involuntary manslaughter, drug possession and tampering with evidence charges, as well as two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, Henry said in a media release.

The second count in each of the latter counts reflects charges Askew endangered another child in the home during the hours and days prior to her daughter's fatal overdose, investigators said.

The young girl died Oct. 27.

"I cannot emphasize enough the danger and deadly threat fentanyl poses to Pennsylvanians. No one — especially young children — is immune from its devastating consequences," Henry said, calling the child's death "devastating."

Askew turned herself in to authorities Tuesday for arraignment, she said.

Albert Spicer and Elyse Young, of Johnstown, also are charged with drug-dealing offenses in the case.

Askew was staying with Young in her residence, investigators said. So was Spicer, described as an illegal drug "supplier" who was using the residence to stash heroin and other substances following his release from prison, Henry's office wrote.

She said Askew and Young both used drugs inside the home, even with children present.

One of the children found the 5-year-old dead inside a bedroom of Askew's home Oct 27, the night of the overdose, the release added.

An autopsy determined that Askew's child died of a fentanyl overdose, and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Lees described the case as "heart-wrenching."

"Anytime you are dealing with the death of a child, the emotional levels go up. There is no reason for this 5-year-old girl to be deceased," he said.

Lees said an intensive, multi-agency investigation was required to solve the case.

That work takes time, "and I commend all the professionals involved with getting to the bottom of what happened to this child," he said.

The Office of Attorney General was assisted in its investigation by the Johnstown Police Department, along with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and the Cambria County Coroner's Office.

"Children should never be exposed to illegal drugs, and when caregivers fail to insulate those in their care from dangerous substances, law enforcement will take all necessary and proper steps to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the harm suffered," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

He said law enforcement at every level takes the health and protection of children "very seriously."

Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard commended the city officers involved for their "diligence" in conducting a thorough investigation.

"And thank you to everyone who supported us. Special thanks to the Attorney General and her team," Pritchard said.

All charges filed are the result of presentments approved by the 49th Statewide Investigative Grand Jury, Henry said.

The case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.