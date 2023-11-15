Attorney General Letitia James Has Some Choice Words For The Trumps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Attorney General Letitia James leaves the courtroom during the second day of the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Attorney General Letitia James leaves the courtroom during the second day of the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has clearly had it up to here with the Trumps. After seven weeks of a fraud trial involving former President Donald Trump and his family, it’s hard to blame her.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand, ostensibly to defend the Trump Organization against allegations that they heavily inflated the value of their properties to secure loans. However, instead of refuting the claims of widespread fraud with evidence, Trump Jr. fawned over photos of Trump properties, praising them for their “sexiness.”

Read more

In her video, James said none of these “glossy” photos are going to change the outcome. “The Trumps can try to impress and distract with glossy pictures of golf courses and glowing descriptions of condominium towers,” she said. “But we all know the facts of this case, and the facts don’t lie.”

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.