Attorney General Letitia James officially enters New York governor’s race

ALBANY, N.Y. — Attorney General Letitia James officially announced Friday that she’s running for governor of New York.

James began calling union leaders earlier this week to inform them of her intentions, setting up a major primary battle with Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who took office in August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Friday’s anticipated announcement, made via video and a newly launched website, comes a day after criminal forcible touching charges were filed against Cuomo in Albany, which stemmed from an investigation overseen by James’ office.

James, who previously served in both the City Council and as public advocate, decided against running for second term as AG and instead is hoping to become the first Black woman elected governor in not only New York, but the U.S.

“I didn’t grow up with power or privilege. As a Black girl from Brooklyn, too many tried to write me off as a statistic,” a statement on James’ new campaign site reads. “That’s why I’ve dedicated my life and my career to protecting the vulnerable and fighting for working families.”

James made her first run for City Council in 2003 on the union-backed Working Families Party.

She’s maintained a strong relationship with labor and made a name for herself on the national stage during the Trump era by using her post as New York’s top prosecutor to stand up to the former reality TV star’s administration in court.

She has also overseen investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association and has taken the lead in targeting pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

Elected attorney general in 2018, James is the first Black woman to hold a statewide office in New York.

“I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable. To be a force for change,” she says in her first campaign ad. “I’ve gone after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis. I’ve fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes. I’ve sued the Trump administration 76 times. But who’s counting?”

Story continues

However, it was her investigations into Cuomo that have defined the AG’s office over the past 12 months. James’ office issued a scathing report in January that accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting nursing home deaths during the COVID crisis.

Then, as harassment allegations piled up, Cuomo tasked James with hiring independent investigators to probe his own behavior. The ensuing five-month investigation resulted in a report detailing the accounts of 11 women, mostly young staffers, who say Cuomo acted inappropriately toward them.

Despite stepping down, Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and a spokesman slammed James’ decision to run.

“Tish James abused her office to falsely accuse Governor Cuomo because she was afraid to confront him in an election and let the people decide,” spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, meanwhile, was among the first labor leaders to commend James for entering the race.

“In Tish James, workers will have a Governor who goes to bat for us every single day,” he said in a statement. “Tish knows better than anyone how to stand up to powerful anti-worker interests. She will be a governor that working New Yorkers can trust.”

Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, D-Brooklyn and the Brooklyn Democratic Party chairwoman, was more metered in her response to James joining what will likely be a crowded field before the June primary.

“Tish James is a great addition to the diverse field of very accomplished Democratic candidates vying to serve our state,” she said. “Tish’s track record as Attorney General firmly demonstrates her courage in defending our democracy and makes her a formidable contender.”

Hochul has taken the lead in early polls as she embraced the job and sought to shore up support from deep-pocketed donors and longtime Cuomo backers in the two months she’s been in office.

Democratic party chairman Jay Jacobs backed Hochul earlier this month, urging his party to rally behind the incumbent governor. However, a handful of other Democrats are also eyeing the executive mansion, meaning a crowded race could be underway.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both said they are considering a run. Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., also are rumored to be interested.

Former Harlem Rep. Charles Rangel, 91, who helped found the Congressional Black Caucus, said he had previously offered support to Hochul but would have to reevaluate the race given James’ entry.

“I’m very, very surprised,” he told the Daily News. “I had no idea at that time that Tish was planning to announce.”

“It’s hard for me to believe that she and others are challenging,” he added.

____