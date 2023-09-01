Attorney General: Marion builder indicted on felony charges was 'out to line his pockets'

A Marion County builder has been indicted on 51 felony charges by the Delaware County grand jury, according to a press release issued Thursday by Ohio Attorney Dave Yost.

Ryan C. Needels, 32, Marion, owner of Clear View Construction LLC, is accused of accepting more than $500,000 in payments from 21 customers, but never doing any of the work that he was paid to do. According to the indictment, issued Thursday by the grand jury, the 51 felony charges against Needels include one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, a first-degree felony; one count of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony; seven counts of money laundering, a third-degree felony; and 42 counts of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

“This indictment underscores our commitment to protecting Ohio consumers from unscrupulous individuals who exploit their trust,” Yost said. “This guy doesn’t know what an honest day’s work is. He was just out to line his pockets with other people’s money – a scam artist through and through.”

According to records maintained by the Ohio Secretary of State, the articles of organization for Clear View Construction LLC were issued on July 20, 2020. The company provides "home improvement goods and services to customers, including soliciting, selling, and building pole barns and garages," according to information provided by the Attorney General's Office.

According to the press release issued by the Ohio Attorney General, "the indictment (of Needels) follows an investigation launched in February 2023 by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Economic Crimes Unit in (Attorney General's) Consumer Protection Section after multiple consumers filed complaints about Needels and his business, Clear View Construction."

The Attorney General's Office stated that the "investigation revealed that, between June 2021 and October 2022, Needels used social media to attract customers, then coaxed them into paying substantial sums in advance for the construction of pole barns, garages and other home amenities that he never built."

According to the Attorney General's Office, the investigation into Needels and Clear View Construction LLC was prompted by a civil lawsuit filed by Yost against Needels and Clear View in October 2022 in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Since the suit filing, additional victims came forward and Needels is now believed to have defrauded Ohioans from nine counties of more than $500,000.

The lawsuit notes that Needels Clear View Construction "accepted down payments (from customers) for home improvement and repair services" and "advertised prompt delivery," but then "failed to take reasonable action to insure prompt delivery." Furthermore, according to the lawsuit, Needels and Clear View Construction "represented to consumers that they would provide the ordered goods and services within an estimated time and then failed to provide such goods in the time promised, if at all."

The lawsuit is still pending in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024. The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, 2024. Judge James P. Schuck is presiding over that case.

The Attorney General's Office has been appointed to serve as the special prosecutor in the case against Needels.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion builder indicted for allegedly stealing money from customers