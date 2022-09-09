Attorney General Mark Vargo recuses himself from investigating Noem ethics complaint

Mark Vargo, Pennington County State's Attorney, questions Kevin Kinney of South Dakota Highway Patrol as the prosecution's first witness at the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

Attorney General Mark Vargo recused himself Friday from investigating a complaint referred to the AG's Office from an ethics board concerning Gov. Kristi Noem's alleged personal use of a state airplane.

The complaint, sent to the AG's Office in August by the Government Accountability Board, will be reviewed and investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation with Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie overseeing the process, according to a release sent Friday afternoon by the AG's Office.

Vargo was appointed to the highest law enforcement position in South Dakota by Noem in June after the ousting of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was impeached following an investigation into a 2020 deadly crash.

The AG's Office will not further comment or release reports until the investigation is completed, according to the release.

The decision comes the same day as the GAB released its findings into another complaint involving Noem. The GAB found in that complaint that there was sufficient evidence that Noem had engaged in malfeasance and conflict of interest when she intervened in her daughter's real estate appraisal license process.

