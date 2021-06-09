Attorney General Merrick Garland: 52% of federal inmates in America are now vaccinated for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland told a Senate subcommittee Wednesday that a majority of federal inmates have been at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, while the bulk of Federal Bureau of Prisons officers have also received at least one dose of a vaccine.

