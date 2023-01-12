Attorney General Merrick Garland taps special counsel to probe Biden classified documents

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, on Thursday to further review the handling of classified documents found at a former office space used by President Joe Biden and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Who is Hur?: Hur is a former U.S. attorney in Maryland who will return to the government from private practice in Washington. Hur, who also served as a principal associate deputy attorney general during the Trump administration, is expected to begin work in the coming days.

Why Garland said he's appointing special counsel: “The very extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel,” Garland said. "This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

Questions about Biden documents remain unanswered: Questions about Joe Biden documents escalate as second batch of records is found

2 batches of Biden documents found at his DC office, Delaware home

Second batch: Garland's move comes hours after the White House disclosed Thursday that a second set of classified records had been recovered in a storage space in the garage at Biden's Wilmington home.

First batch: The White House had announced Monday a "small number" of government records were discovered by the president's personal lawyers Nov. 2, while boxes were packed to vacate the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Biden had used the office after leaving office as vice president in 2017 until his presidential campaign in 2020.

Robert Hur, then-U.S. Attorney for Maryland 2019, speaks at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped him Thursday to lead a probe into the handling of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware garage and Washington office.

Another special counsel is investigating Trump documents

Garland's action also followed his November appointment of a separate special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee pending criminal investigations related to Donald Trump, including the former president's retention of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021.

Story continues

Biden's lawyer pledges to continue cooperating

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, pledged in a statement Thursday to continue cooperating with the investigation.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Sauber said.

Timeline of Biden documents: Merrick Garland describes details of discoveries, investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday in Washington.

Garland, who didn't respond to questions at his announcement, set out a timeline for when documents were found and when investigations began:

Nov. 4: The National Archives inspector general contacted a prosecutor at the Justice Department to say documents bearing classification markings were found at the Biden office.

Nov. 9: The FBI began an assessment to understand whether the information was mishandled.

Nov. 14: Garland assigned Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. to conduct an initial investigation.

Dec. 20: Biden’s personal counsel informed Lausch that more documents were identified in Biden’s garage.

Jan. 5: Lausch briefed Garland on the results and advised that a special counsel warranted.

Jan. 9: White House reveals a "small number" of classified documents were found Nov. 2 in a locked closet at Biden's former office.

Jan. 10 : Biden said at a news conference in Mexico he was "surprised" the documents were found, but that he didn't know what was in them.

Jan. 12: White House reveals second set of classified documents were found in garage at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls for congressional investigation

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday lawmakers would investigate the Justice Department over the document revelations. He contrasted the FBI search last year of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for records including classified documents with Biden's revelations about two sets of classified documents.

"I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said.

McCarthy suggested because Biden's personal lawyers made the discovery, he must have known classified documents were there. "I think he owes a lot of answers to the American public," McCarthy said.

The first batch: DOJ reviewing classified documents found at Biden facility from time as VP

Biden 'surprised' by initial document discovery

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after speaking about the economy on the White House campus Thursday.

Earlier this week, Biden said he was "surprised" to learn that the records had been found in the private office he used prior to his presidential campaign, and maintained that he was unaware of their contents.

"People know I take classified documents, classified information, seriously," Biden said in Mexico City at the conclusion of a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

Biden said he was briefed about the documents as soon as they were discovered in a box last fall by his lawyers, who were cleaning out the office. When they realized there were several classified documents in the box, "they did what they should have done," Biden said. "They immediately called the (National) Archives and turned them over to the archives."

More: President Joe Biden classified documents: What we know and how discovery compares to Trump

DOJ initial review of document discovery by Chicago US attorney

The White House confirmed earlier this week that the Justice Department had been reviewing the matter, a preliminary inquiry led by Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr., a holdover from the Trump administration.

Garland's decision was based on Lausch's preliminary inquiry and the senior department official called the matter a "textbook case of what is required" for the appointment of a special counsel.

Richard Sauber, a counsel to the president, has said that Biden's personal attorneys have been cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice review.

The differences between the Trump and Biden documents

The discovery of the documents prompted immediate comparisons to the Trump case, though the episodes are marked by key differences.

Trump had repeatedly resisted efforts by the National Archives to recover the material, including failing to fully respond to a subpoena issued for the records by federal law enforcement authorities, prompting the FBI to lead an unprecedented search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, resulting in the seizure of the classified documents and thousands of other government records.

In the Biden case, the White House has maintained that the documents, numbering about 10, were returned to the archives the day after they were discovered by the president's lawyers. “The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives,” Sauber said in an earlier statement.

More: Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Key House Republicans ask for a closer look at Biden documents

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sent a letter Tuesday to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, asking for an immediate review and damage assessment of the documents stored at a nongovernmental office for at least six years.

"This discovery of classified information would put President Biden in potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act," Turner said.

The head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he would investigate what he called a "two-tier justice system." He asked the National Archives for information about the Biden documents and was referred to the Justice Department.

Dig deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden documents: Garland names special counsel - live updates