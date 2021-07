TechCrunch

Blue Origin is set to launch its fully reusable New Shepard spacecraft with humans on board for the first time on Tuesday, and it's sending Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos up along with his brother and two record-setting astronauts. The full flight profile includes a takeoff from Blue Origin's remote West Texas facility, followed by an ascent to a height of roughly 62 miles above the Earth's surface. This is not significantly different in terms of timing or sequence from the 15 prior New Shepard flights that Blue Origin has flown, but this is the first one with humans on board (including the world's richest), so it's obviously the one to watch.