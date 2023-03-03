AG Merrick Garland makes unannounced trip to Ukraine, reaffirms US vow to pursue war criminals

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to assist Ukrainian officials in pursuing war criminals.

Garland traveled to Lviv, Ukraine, Friday at the invitation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Justice Department officials said, adding that the trip was not previously disclosed because of "security" reasons.

Holding Russia accountable: "The Attorney General held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," Justice officials said.

Merrick Garland to senators: Fentanyl 'unleashed on purpose' by Mexican drug cartels

Ukraine: German chancellor to discuss Ukraine, China with Biden during 'working visit' to White House

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 1, 2023 in Washington.

Garland told senators earlier this week that DOJ is helping Ukraine war crimes investigations

Earlier this week, Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Justice Department officials have been actively supporting counterparts in Ukraine with investigations of suspected war crimes.

Garland told lawmakers that U.S. “forensic agents are on the ground now” assisting Ukrainian investigators and he had met multiple times previously with Ukraine’s prosecutor general to discuss needed support.

Trump, Russia, Biden: The US has 3 special counsel investigations at once. What are they?

Garland called Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russian mercenary unit Wagner Group, a 'war criminal'

Asked for his assessment of the so-called Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary unit operating within Ukraine, Garland did not hold back, especially describing the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Mr. Prigozhin, who runs this thing, is in my opinion a war criminal,” Garland told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “Maybe that’s an inappropriate thing for me to say as a judge before getting all the evidence. But I think we have more than sufficient evidence for me to feel that way.”

Story continues

Sens. Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., have been leading an effort to formally declare the Wagner Group a foreign terrorist organization.

Ukraine children deported to Russia: Ukrainian children taken to Russia brings back fear, memories of a similar Nazi effort

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Merrick Garland visits Ukraine, vows to pursue Russian war criminals