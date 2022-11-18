Attorney General Merrick Garland to name special counsel to consider charges against Donald Trump

Justice Department Huawei (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Attorney General Merrick Garland will reportedly name a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of Department of Justice probes into his conduct.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Garland will announce his plans at a news conference to be held at Justice Department headquarters on Friday.

Mr Trump, whose Palm Beach, Florida home was searched by FBI agents on 8 August, is under investigation for allegedly violating multiple US criminal statutes governing the unlawful retention of national defence information and prohibiting obstruction of justice.

His conduct before and during the January 6 attack on the Capitol is also the focus of a separate investigation looking into attempts to submit forged electoral college certificates to the National Archives.

The probe into Mr Trump’s retention of highly classified documents has to date been overseen by the department’s national security division, while the US Attorney for the District of Columbia has been conducting the probe into the Capitol attack.

Justice Department regulations call for a special counsel — a prosecutor brought in from outside the department — to oversee criminal investigations when an investigation “could present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances”.

A special prosecutor is also warranted under the regulations when appointing one would be “in the public interest”.

More follows...