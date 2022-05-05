Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today.

He went on to say that the justice department has been committed to defending the right to abortion. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case.

“If the law changes, we will address appropriate next steps at that time. But what will not change is our commitment to defending the rights of women and all Americans,” he said.

While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade. She said it “was an assault on women, lack of respect for women and their judgment.” She claimed that the draft “did violence not only to women but to the constitution of the United States.