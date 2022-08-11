Attorney General Merrick Garland says he “personally approved” the search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant for President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, and that he personally approved the search. The judge in question has asked the DoJ to refer the matter to Mr. Trump’s lawyers and revert by 3pm Friday with their consent to unseal, or otherwise. Garland stressed that the department made no comment about the Mar-a-Lago search on Wednesday.

GARLAND: First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken. Third, let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and justice department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the justice department are dedicated patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights.