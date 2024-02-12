Attorney General Moody’s Office charges man who stole $28,000 in fraudulent barcode scheme

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has filed charges against a man accused of orchestrating a barcode scheme resulting in the theft of over $28,000 worth of electrical wire from multiple home improvement stores across Florida and the Southeastern United States.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Edrey Santo Rojas allegedly employed a fraudulent barcode tactic to steal rolls of wire from Lowe’s and Home Depot locations spanning 15 counties.

In an operation spanning seven months, Rojas purportedly substituted legitimate barcodes from lower-priced wire onto high-value electrical rolls, then proceeded to purchase them at a fraction of their actual cost.

“This thief stole more than $28,000 worth of wire rolls from home-improvement stores throughout 15 counties in a fraudulent barcode scheme,” stated Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Thanks to law enforcement and our Statewide Prosecutors, his spree is wired shut and now he faces multiple felony charges.”

Rojas reportedly exploited the barcode switcheroo to make fraudulent returns, presenting the purchased wire alongside corresponding receipts for full refunds.

Investigations revealed Rojas had committed 78 confirmed thefts and fraudulent returns across multiple jurisdictions in Florida, resulting in substantial financial loss.

The charges against Rojas include multiple felony counts of retail theft, with the severity of the charges reflecting the scale and complexity of his alleged criminal activities.

Rojas is currently in custody for unrelated offenses, including burglary and grand theft, with additional detainers placed against him.

Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will oversee the case as legal proceedings advance against Rojas, underscoring the state’s commitment to prosecuting individuals engaged in sophisticated fraudulent schemes.

